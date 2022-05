SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A mother raccoon who was desperate to reach her babies ended up stuck in an awkward and perilous situation. A photo from Humane Wildlife Control shows the raccoon's hind legs and tail sticking out of a hole in the roof of a home in California's Santa Cruz Mountains. It shows the lengths to which this devoted mother in a tight squeeze was willing to go to reach her babies, who were trapped in the home's attic.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO