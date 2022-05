Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Grenada; Jasper; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Leake; Lowndes; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Smith; Webster; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 273 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ATTALA CHOCTAW LEAKE SCOTT SMITH IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CLARKE JASPER KEMPER LAUDERDALE NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE WINSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CARROLL GRENADA MONTGOMERY WEBSTER IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI CLAY LOWNDES OKTIBBEHA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI MARION IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI COVINGTON FORREST JONES LAMAR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKERMAN, BAY SPRINGS, BROOKSVILLE, CARROLLTON, CARTHAGE, COLLINS, COLUMBIA, COLUMBUS, CONEHATTA, DE KALB, DECATUR, EUPORA, FOREST, GRENADA, HATTIESBURG, HEIDELBERG, KOSCIUSKO, LAUREL, LOUISVILLE, LUMBERTON, MACON, MATHISTON, MERIDIAN, MORTON, MOUNT OLIVE, NEWTON, NORTH CARROLLTON, PEARL RIVER, PHILADELPHIA, PURVIS, QUITMAN, RALEIGH, SCOOBA, SHUBUTA, STARKVILLE, STONEWALL, TAYLORSVILLE, UNION, VAIDEN, WEIR, WEST HATTIESBURG, WEST POINT, AND WINONA.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO