Should Braves move Matt Olson out of No. 2 spot?

After a white-hot start to the season, Matt Olson has come crashing back down to Earth, and the Braves have struggled because of it. The multi All-Star and Golden Glove winner has been the biggest culprit of offensive woes that have plagued the reigning champs all season. After another 0-for-4 outing while leaving four runners on base against the Marlins this weekend, it might be time for a change in the lineup.

Olson batting in the second position seemed like a godsend early on when through the first three weeks of the season he was batting nearly .450 and up until April 26 had an OPS over 1.000. Since then Olson's OPS has dropped to .634 and he is batting just .172.

The last 28 games for Matt Olson have gone like this, batting averages of .286 with bases empty, .190 with runners on base, which is 21 percent below league average, .200 with runners in scoring position, two home runs, and 24 strikeouts.

The first baseman is tied for the league lead in doubles with 16, but in a critical position batting second in the lineup, the Braves need someone who can bring in runs. Unfortunately, Olson is not doing that right now. That begs the question, "Who should replace him?"

The obvious choice is Dansby Swanson, who in that same span has scored 15 runs, hit five home runs, and has 13 RBI. Only Ronald Acuña Jr. has been more productive than Swanson in the lineup. A temporary move to second in the batting order could provide the Braves with the necessary juice they need on offense while taking some pressure off Olson and allow him to find his bat.