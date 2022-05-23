ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Cozart, 4-star Oklahoma WR pledge and Under Armour All-American, flips to Oregon Ducks

Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

When Marcus High School (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart scheduled an official visit to the University of Oregon this weekend it raised some eyebrows.

When the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Under Amour All-American selection deleted all of his Oklahoma Sooners commitment references, it grabbed everyone's attention.

On Sunday evening, Cozart made it official, committing to the Oregon Ducks after a weekend spent in Eugene:

Cozart is rated the nation's No. 140 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver, making him the third highest-rated pledge in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class behind only Valley Christian (California) four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey ( No. 59 ) and Basha (Arizona) four-star cornerback Cole Martin ( No. 73 ).

He is the fifth overall commitment in the class.

Cozart shared on social media that is he is not granting interviews at this time.

Junior season highlights

osubeavers.com

Oregon State Advances With Win Over Cal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined to strike out 10 California batters as second-seeded Oregon State advanced with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed California Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers improved to 2-0 at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and 43-13 this season with the win....
Addicted To Quack

New receivers coach Junior Adams already making waves

After a frustrating season from Oregon’s wide receiver corps that saw the departures of almost every impact player the Ducks had at the position, it was obvious that a new infusion of talent at the position was needed. New wide receivers coach Junior Adams is currently supplying just that.
SFGate

Bring the heat: Pac-12 adds postseason baseball tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oregon State coach Mitch Canham paused for a few seconds, considering what the next several days of baseball would look like at Scottsdale Stadium during the inaugural Pac-12 postseason tournament. He envisioned some of the best college players in the country all competing in one...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kezi.com

Ducks Historic Run Ends in National Championship Match

EUGENE - The Oregon Women's Golf team's run ended on Wednesday afternoon during the final two holes of the 2022 NCAA DI National Championship. #1 ranked Stanford edged out #2 Oregon in the NCAA Final to with the championship trophy. It was a year of many "firsts" for the Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
