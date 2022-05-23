Ashton Cozart, 4-star Oklahoma WR pledge and Under Armour All-American, flips to Oregon Ducks

When Marcus High School (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart scheduled an official visit to the University of Oregon this weekend it raised some eyebrows.

When the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Under Amour All-American selection deleted all of his Oklahoma Sooners commitment references, it grabbed everyone's attention.

On Sunday evening, Cozart made it official, committing to the Oregon Ducks after a weekend spent in Eugene:

Cozart is rated the nation's No. 140 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver, making him the third highest-rated pledge in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class behind only Valley Christian (California) four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey ( No. 59 ) and Basha (Arizona) four-star cornerback Cole Martin ( No. 73 ).

He is the fifth overall commitment in the class.

Cozart shared on social media that is he is not granting interviews at this time.

Junior season highlights