Richmond man charged with DUI after deadly crash in Chesterfield

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has charged with driving while under the influence in connection to a crash in which one person was killed.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, a 2004 Ford F150 was headed down Chesterwood Drive when it went off the right side of the roadway and flipped over.

Both occupants of the truck were taken to a local hospital, the driver with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was later pronounced dead.

The driver, Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond, was charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving and driving with an open container of alcohol, with additional charges pending.

