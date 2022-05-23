ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

UPDATE: No injuries in plane crash

By Wendy Weitzel, Carol Kent Wyatt
washingtoncounty.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details are emerging about the plane crash that occurred Sunday in the area of 5810 Douglas Ferry Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other responders are still on scene where a twin-engine airplane made a...

www.washingtoncounty.news

washingtoncounty.news

Flooding concerns ramp up as hurricane season approaches

Hurricane season is fast approaching, and residents in the south end of Washington County are anxious about what that could mean for the already perpetually flooded area. The residents in around Pine Ridge Drive, Rolling Pines Road, Childress Lane and Radcliffe Circle have been dealing with flooding since 2019, which has forced some to opt for the buyout program offered by the county.
FLORIDA STATE
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No. 2017 CA 128 REGIONS BANK, Plaintiff, vs. RITA C. THOMAS a/k/a RITA THOMAS; UNKNOWN …

IN THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. RITA C. THOMAS a/k/a RITA THOMAS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RITA C. THOMAS a/k/a RITA THOMAS; ANY UNKNOWN PARTY WHO MAY CLAIM AS HEIR, DEVISEE, GRANTEE, ASSIGNEE, LIENOR, CREDITOR, TRUSTEE, OR OTHER CLAIMANT, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST KENNETH F. THOMAS a/k/a KENNETH THOMAS;
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF File No. 22000047CPAXMX MARY J. ROSSO a/k/a MARY ROSSO Division: …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. The administration of the estate of MARY J. ROSSO, deceased, whose date of death was March 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 1293 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Chrystel Eaton 3690 Viking Dr. Chipley, FL 32428 Lovette Morgan III 3466 Hwy 79 Vernon, FL32462 You are here by notified that your eligibility …

Vernon, FL32462 You are here by notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are here by notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections,in Washington County,Florida no later than thirty (30)days after the date of this publishing.Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 22-33-PR IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR. Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The …

The administration of the estate of ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR., deceased, File Number 22-33-PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
GULF COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CORRINE MORRISON, Deceased. Case No.: …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. The administration of the Estate of Corrine Morrison, deceased, whose date of. death was March 11, 2022, Case Number 22-56CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

'Celebrate something bigger than yourself'

Members of Vernon High School’s JROTC program continued a Memorial Day tradition with the placing of 79 American flags on the graves of local veterans. Instructor Major William Chomos led students on the service project Friday at the Vernon Cemetery. Chomos says the students consider the annual event an honor.
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Holmes County …

The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard at the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners office located at 107 E Virginia Ave, Bonifay, FL 32425. Pursuant to Section 163.3177 (6)(i)...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: David W Hall Jr Last Known Address of: 3258 Lyons Ln Bonifay, FL 32425 You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You …

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Holmes County, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
BONIFAY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 Early Notice for Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland This is to give notice that the Town of Ponce De Leon has submitted an …

Early Notice for Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland. This is to give notice that the Town of Ponce De Leon has submitted an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG funds) to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through CDBG Agreement No. 22DB-OP-02-42-02-N25.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

FRANKLIN COUNTY CDBG FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development …

Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and if not funded an FFY 2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. The County is eligible to apply for up to $700,000 in the neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, and housing rehabilitation categories, and up to $1.5 million in the economic development category. Construction activities funded through the CDBG Program must meet one of the following National Objectives:
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD INVITATION TO NEGOTIATE May 26, 2022 ITN #2022-003 Custodial Services Franklin County K12 School The Franklin County School Board …

The Franklin County School Board solicits bids on the above referenced goods or services. This sealed bid must be submitted to The Franklin County School Board, Purchasing Department, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32328, no later than 10:00 A.M. local time on June 15, 2022, and plainly marked ITN No. 2022-003 Custodial Services Franklin County K12 School. Bids are due and will be opened at this time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

CITY OF CHIPLEY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CDBG MITIGATION (CDBG-MIT) PUBLIC HEARING & SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE HUD recently allocated $46,926,000 in CDBG-MIT funding for the …

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CDBG MITIGATION (CDBG-MIT) HUD recently allocated $46,926,000 in CDBG-MIT funding for the General Infrastructure Program (GIP) for Hurricane Michael-impacted communities. DEO will use a subrecipient model to deliver funding for approved projects. Funding will be awarded to selected subrecipients through a request for applications (RFA) process in accordance with established application guidelines and evaluation criteria. Eligible activities include only projects that will demonstrably increase community resilience. These might include the acquisition, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or installation (including design features and improvements that promote energy efficiency) of public works, public facilities (except for buildings for the general conduct of government), and site or other improvements.
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

PUBLIC NOTICE The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District will hold its monthly Board Meeting on June 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the District office located at 40 Island Drive Eastpoint, FL. One of the …

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District will hold its monthly Board Meeting on June 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the District office located at 40 Island Drive Eastpoint, FL. One of the agenda items to be voted on is the adoption of the SRF Wastewater Plan. Public Comment is...
EASTPOINT, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL May 26, 2022 RFP #2022-004 School Information Systems Management The Franklin County School Board solicits bids on the …

RFP #2022-004 School Information Systems Management. The Franklin County School Board solicits bids on the above referenced goods or services. This sealed bid must be submitted to The Franklin County School Board, Purchasing Department, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32328, no later than 1:00 P.M. local time on June 14, 2022 and plainly marked RFP No. 2022-004 School Information Systems Management. Bids are due and will be opened at this time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

FAIR HOUSING PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING Franklin County will conduct a fair housing meeting on June 7, 2022 during a County Commission meeting in the Courthouse Annex, Commission Meeting Room, 34 …

Franklin County will conduct a fair housing meeting on June 7, 2022 during a County Commission meeting in the Courthouse Annex, Commission Meeting Room, 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola, FL. This meeting is intended to provide the public with information concerning fair housing requirements. Anyone interested in understanding the importance of fair housing should attend.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTER'S NOTICE The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. …

The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor of elections and removal of the registered voters' name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office by calling 850-229-6117 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter or request additional assistance if needed.
GULF COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: The Gulf County School Board will be accepting the following bids. A bid package may be picked up at the Gulf County School Board, Maintenance/Transportation …

The Gulf County School Board will be accepting the following bids. A bid package may be picked up at the Gulf County School Board, Maintenance/Transportation Department, 150 Middle School Road, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. You may have the bid e-mailed by requesting so at ddykes@gulf.k12.fl.us or wborders@gulf.k12.fl.us. Items up...
GULF COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

“Melons and Music are Comin’ in Hot”

The 66th Annual Panhandle Watermelon will be held on June 24-25 at Jim Trawick Park and the Washington County Agriculture Center. This year’s Friday night concert event will feature country music artists Josh Turner and Shenandoah with festival style seating. The free family event will also feature activities for the kids starting at 5 p.m. and the concert starting at 6 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

