Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Waterloo

Waterloo Police have released the name of the woman in a deadly shooting last Sunday morning. She is 26-year old Ana Berinobis-McLemore. Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner Street after receiving a report of shots fired before 3:30 A.M. on Sunday morning. Berinobis-McLemore was found in an abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of Manson Street. She was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries. Berinobis-McLemore was also involved in a shooting that occurred in 2020 in which she was charged with robbery. Waterloo Police continue to reach out to the public to contact them or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers if they have more information on the shooting.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO