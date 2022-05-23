ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Waterloo

By KCRG News Staff
KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Black Hawk County on Sunday,...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind canceled: Brayden Faas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have canceled the operation quickfind for 15-year-old Brayden Faas. Police have not released any additional information. Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Police said Brayden Faas was last seen at Kum & Go at 3132 1st Avenue Northeast...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dog missing after crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A dog is missing after the car it was in crashed on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Cedar Rapids Police say the crash happened around 7th Street NE and no one was injured. The dog ran from the car after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Grain bin rescue in Iowa County

LADORA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of G Avenue in Ladora for a report of a victim nearly buried by soybeans within a grain bin. Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim. The victim was transported...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man arrested after hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police arrested 26-year-old Trevor Boyd for allegedly choking and hitting his pregnant girlfriend. Court documents say Boyd and his girlfriend were leaving a family gathering at approximately 8:00 pm on May 22nd, 2022, when he became angry with her. While in a vehicle, Boyd reportedly choked the her until she nearly blacked out and then punched her in the stomach several times.
DUBUQUE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Iowa Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced for shooting that injured two people

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who shot at a car injuring two people was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday. 30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state that Battles and his...
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Shooting Victim Identified

Waterloo Police have released the name of the woman in a deadly shooting last Sunday morning. She is 26-year old Ana Berinobis-McLemore. Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner Street after receiving a report of shots fired before 3:30 A.M. on Sunday morning. Berinobis-McLemore was found in an abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of Manson Street. She was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries. Berinobis-McLemore was also involved in a shooting that occurred in 2020 in which she was charged with robbery. Waterloo Police continue to reach out to the public to contact them or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers if they have more information on the shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Two-story Iowa home destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown firefighters battled a house fire overnight at 910 S. Second Ave. When crews arrived, they found a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire conditions with exposure issues to adjacent properties, the Marshalltown Fire Department reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police remind people to make a report if they see violent posts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department said it wants people to report social media posts to police if they believe it could lead to violence. This comes in light of the Uvalde shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old shooter entered the building. The shooter had posted pictures of the weapons and ammunition on social media.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting on the city’s southeast side. Police said they received reports of vehicle-to-vehicle gunfire in the 800 block of 15th Street SE on Monday night. In a press release, police said the driver of the vehicle...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA

