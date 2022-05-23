ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Sound the Alarm’ volunteers install smoke detectors in South Side homes

By Judy Wang
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Dozens of volunteers on Sunday distributed and installed smoke detectors for the American Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ event. Three new smoke detectors in...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN News

150K raised to help build a home for Joliet veteran

JOLIET — Lavonda is a mother, medical worker, and veteran who joined the Army on her 18th birthday and served as a cook. Eventually, Lavonda left to raise her son. After two failed marriages and the birth of her second child, Lavonda found professional success in the hospitality industry until COVID-19 shutdowns made work unstable. […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Truck plows through Downers Grove home; 2 injured

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Two people were injured Friday when a truck crashed through a suburban home. Police said officers responded to the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove around 5 p.m. Police said the initial investigation appears that the man driving the truck may have suffered a medical issue that caused him […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN News

Chicago beaches officially open for season

CHICAGO — Chicago beaches officially open for the season on Friday. Swimming is only allowed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when lifeguards are on duty, but the lifeguard shortage the city is facing could prevent a full opening. Chicago Park District Officials are hoping a $500 bonus for new seasonal lifeguards will help fill […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen fired at least 40 rounds on the Near North Side — and much of it was caught on video

At least three gunmen fired dozens of shots Thursday evening on the Near North Side, leaving nearby residents rattled, but no one injured. Much of it was caught on video. Chicago police officers who were on patrol radioed shots fired at 7:04 p.m., initially estimating 15 to 20 shots fired, then 30 to 35 shots, then 40 to 45 shots as the gunfire continued during their transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man set on fire in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning. According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue  just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Barber college blends old-school traditions with new trends

ALSIP, Ill. — Official Cuts Academy in Alsip is more than a barbering school — it’s a working museum that pays homage to Chicago’s barbering past while producing leaders who will change the industry for years to come. President and CEO, Yahia Jaber, founded Official Cuts...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
abc17news.com

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?

In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?. Nasty weather can occur here at any time of the year but, on average, August is Chicago’s most uneventful weather month. The path that low pressure systems and their associated storminess take shifts north into Canada in August. Broadly speaking,...
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Milwaukee pregnant mom of 3 found dead in vacant lot, wrapped in blanket and left by garbage

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother of three children who was 34 weeks pregnant was found dead in a vacant lot this week. According to WITI-TV, on Monday, May 23, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to the area of Palmer and Chambers streets to a report of a woman found dead. The woman was later identified as Amanda Kiepert.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street. At about 1:10 p.m., the man was inside a store when an unknown offender entered, fired shots and fled from the location, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Woodlawn alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 44-year-old was standing in an alley around 11:29 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was struck in the side by gunfire, police said. He was dropped off at Saint...
WOODLAWN, IL
Comments / 0

