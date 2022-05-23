‘Sound the Alarm’ volunteers install smoke detectors in South Side homes
CHICAGO – Dozens of volunteers on Sunday distributed and installed smoke detectors for the American Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ event. Three new smoke detectors in...wgntv.com
CHICAGO – Dozens of volunteers on Sunday distributed and installed smoke detectors for the American Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ event. Three new smoke detectors in...wgntv.com
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0