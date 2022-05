SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend is commemorating Memorial Day and fallen soldiers by renaming Ford Street to Memorial Day Drive. “You know, freedom is under attack, and every generation has to come together to defend it and fight for it. And, that's what you're seeing in Ukraine, and that's what you're seeing across the free world,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

