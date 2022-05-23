1 dead after vehicle flips, hits multiple mailboxes in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed late Saturday night in a crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCHP said the driver of a 2010 Jeep SUV was heading east on Box Highway went it ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Several mailboxes were hit in the crash, which happened about 11:55 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.

The SCHP is handling the investigation.

