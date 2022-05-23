ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

1 dead after vehicle flips, hits multiple mailboxes in Florence County

By Josh Kisner
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bZRQ_0fmwxlHU00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed late Saturday night in a crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SCHP said the driver of a 2010 Jeep SUV was heading east on Box Highway went it ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Several mailboxes were hit in the crash, which happened about 11:55 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.

The SCHP is handling the investigation.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBF

1 killed in Georgetown County crash, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in part of the Grand Strand. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 30-year-old Kyheem Singleton died in a single-vehicle accident on Saints Delight Road. Ridgeway added that Singleton, who was from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon County deputies investigating shooting as homicide

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were at the scene Friday afternoon of what authorities said was a shooting. The shooting happened in the area of Sunset Drive and Bethea Street Extension near Latta, according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton. Hamilton said the investigation is being treated as a homicide. No other […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash closes down lane on 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash Wednesday night has blocked a lane going south bound on Highway 501 in Horry County, near Conway. Witnesses reported the crash near Conway Medical Center just before midnight. ABC15 has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue to see if anybody was...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence County, SC
Accidents
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
wpde.com

Troopers investigating crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are investigating a crash Wednesday morning on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington County that neighbors said appears to be pretty bad. One woman said the crash is horrible with a car that has overturned in the middle of a field. Another man said...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspects in deadly Sumter shooting named; one in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has been arrested and another is wanted as police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information related to a Thursday morning killing. Sumter Police said 33-year-old Ladonna Cortise Green was arrested on Thursday after police found a body in front of a vacant house on South Sumter Street just before 8 a.m. the same day.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged for hitting man with ‘rodent cage,’ ramming motorcycle during argument in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and damage to another person’s property on Wednesday. At about 7:30 p.m. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance report at a West Ashley residence. Melissa McNamee, 37, was recorded on video arguing with an unnamed man who told deputies […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schp#Nexstar#Suv#Traffic Accident#Jeep Suv#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand
heraldadvocate.com

Two arrested in May 8 shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place near the Marlboro County Courthouse on May 8. According to Lt. Shawn Lucas of the Bennettsville Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile from Dillon County was arrested on May 18 and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm in the city limits and malicious injury to personal property.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

New details released after deadly officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More details have been released in an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 14 off of McIver Road in Darlington County. According to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was called about an unknown man pushing a motorcycle up to a home in the county. The deputy was told by another that the motorcycle was stolen out of Marion County.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WECT

A cause of death investigation is underway in Columbus County

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has begun a death investigation after deputies who were investigating leads following a breaking and entering call in Chadbourn May 26, 2022, found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators heard the call about a gunshot wound while in the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 hurt in Marion County shooting, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the area of Foxboro Road and Bluff Road at around 11:40 a.m. after reports that someone had been shot.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

47K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy