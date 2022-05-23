Streator Police Chief retires in June

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — We’re learning about a violent disturbance at a so-called saloon in rural Peoria County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 61-year-old David Baker for allegedly punching a victim and threatening others with a bat inside the Hogs and Dogs Saloon off West Farmington Road late Thursday.
A convicted murderer from Grundy County is now in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Earlier this month, Robert Turk, 46, of Yorkville entered into a Alford plea to the charge of murder, a class M felony and was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
STREATOR – The Streator Police have announced they have addressed complaints from residents regarding ATV/UTV use on city streets. Since April, they say they have issued six citations to the operators of the off-road vehicles. They noted that they have received 18 calls about the operation of four wheelers on public streets, as well as several calls about them being operated on private property.
PERU – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say that two individuals they were seeking in regards to an incident in South Streator where shots were fired have been taken into custody in Peru. On Wednesday afternoon they say they were called to the 1600 Block of South Illinois Street in reference to shots fired. After an investigation, authorities located two suspects in Peru on Thursday. 24-year-old Timothy Wheaton was charged with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. 29-year-old Alyssa Shelton was also charged with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Both are being held at the Livingston County Jail with bond yet to be set.
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for tips locating an individual they say they need to speak with regarding an incident involving gunfire in Streator. They say that on Wednesday afternoon they were called to the 1600 Block of South Illinois Street in reference to shots fired. In a press release on Wednesday, they say they are seeking Timothy Wheaton, age not given, who may be driving a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and yellow lighting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 41-year-old man is behind bars after being arrested on an aggravated battery to a child warrant. Ryan E. Hill was arrested just after 2 a.m. Friday morning by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest took place at a home in the 2200 block of N. 3450th Road.
There was some commotion at Peru’s Olive Garden Thursday afternoon. Officers showed up at the restaurant and arrested suspects in a shots fired incident in Streator. Twenty-four-year-old Timothy Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa Shelton both Streator were arrested on a charge for reckless discharge of a firearm. The crime they’re...
Ottawa police have been dealing with some alleged trespassers in recent days. Today (Wednesday), police nabbed 24-year-old Dylan Thomas of Serena on charges of criminal trespass to state property and resisting a peace officer. Police say Thomas was at the Ottawa Rescue Station at the time. He was given a notice to appear.
UPDATE (4:27PM) — All lanes are back open. LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are responding to a crash and vehicle fire on I-55 southbound at mile marker 117, between Broadwell and Elkhart. They said traffic is down to one lane. Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution […]
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department will be shutting down parts of North Cunningham Ave. in order to conduct an investigation of a recent fatal crash. On Tuesday, May 31, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. both the northbound and southbound traffic on North Cunningham Ave., between University Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr. will be temporarily shut down.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to multiple crashes that occurred near Prospect Road and Cox Avenue Thursday. A WMBD crew on the scene observed what appeared to be a crash in the parking lot of Peoria Pizza Works and a crash at a house across the street.
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.
UTICA, Ill. – A man working in LaSalle County has been brought to a hospital in Peoria after authorities say he was hit by an excavator. 25 News says the accident happened late Friday morning in Utica, as crews were demolishing an old school. The fire chief there says...
There was an early morning arrest warrant carried out north of Ottawa. Forty-one-year-old Ryan Hill of rural Ottawa is charged with the felony of aggravated battery to a child. He's accused of physically harming a child under the age of 13 back on May 11th. Hill was taken to the...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of a man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV to contact authorities. The investigation started on May 5, when deputies responded to a burglary that had...
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made arrests to rail passengers for alleged drug possession in Bureau County. In two separate incidents, TRI-Dent, along with the Princeton Police Department, were investigating narcotics being transported from Chicago to Princeton. On Tuesday afternoon, authorities took 39-year-old Paul C. Hayden of Princeton into custody. Authorities say while he was being processed at the jail, he allegedly had with him over twenty grams of purported heroin. The following day, TRI-Dent and the Princeton Police Department engaged in a similar detail, taking 23-year-old Jasmine R. Storm into custody. After an investigation, they say she allegedly had over forty grams of purported heroin and fentanyl. Both have been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
PAXTON — A Vermilion County man has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation from a previous drug case. Judge Matt Fitton imposed the sentence on Kenneth L. Armstrong, 44, whose last known address was in Potomac, during a May 25 hearing in Ford County Circuit Court.
DIXON – A single vehicle crash east of Dixon has taken the life of a Franklin Grove man. The Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the 1100 Block of Franklin Grove Road Thursday morning for a vehicle striking a tree. An 87-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. Their current condition was not released. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Franklin Grove, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. His identity has not been released pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA – A search of a vehicle assisted by an Ottawa K9 Officer led to a pair of drug arrests on Tuesday. The Ottawa Police Department say they stopped a vehicle around 3:15 AM and after a search, discovered what they say was a large amount of purported cocaine, crack-cocaine and heroin. Authorities say they took 27-year-old Damien M. Johnson and 30-year-old Amber L. Katrein into custody on a number of charges, including two Class X Felonies. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on bonds set at $1 million each.
Comments / 0