The Cleveland Browns and tight end David Njoku turned the franchise tag into a huge four-year contract extension. Prior to the start of the 2022 league year, there was a common theme among some NFL teams, and that was to place the franchise tag on their tight end set to hit free agency. The Cleveland Browns were one of those teams, as they put the franchise tag on David Njoku, giving both sides until July 15 to negotiate a new deal. They accomplished that with over a month to spare.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO