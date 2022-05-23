Southern California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

A California man is accused of driving his vehicle onto a sidewalk and striking three children who were walking to school, authorities said. Jason Carlos Guzman, 26, of Valencia, was charged with seven felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three felony counts of hit and run with injury, and three felony counts of child abuse, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He has also been charged with one felony count of possession of a flammable liquid, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of hit and run with property damage, the release stated.
