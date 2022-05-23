Southern California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

Since the start of the pandemic, educators have paid even more attention to their students' mental health by implementing new programs with an emphasis to end bullying. "When I was in third grade I actually got bullied a lot," said sixth-grader Daylan Rueda. With the help of the Anaheim Elementary School District's curriculum called Second Step, which aims to address the social and emotional needs of students, the 12-year-old learned to go to a counselor when he has problems with a bully. "They actually taught me what to do," said Rueda. "They told me if it ever happened again I could always...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO