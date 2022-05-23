ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southern California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said....

www.kcra.com

Comments / 3

NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Students Walk Out of School Over Gun Violence

Throngs of students across Southern California schools were instituting walkouts Thursday in the wake of a shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead. Students at El Camino Real Charter High School chanted "enough is enough!" as groups walked out of the school in protest of gun...
UVALDE, TX
thedowneypatriot.com

Classes resume after latest campus mass shooting

DOWNEY - One day after a tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, campuses opened their doors as usual Wednesday across the Southland, with some under a closer watch from law enforcement hoping to offer some assurance of safety to students, parents and staff.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Police Departments Increase School Patrols in Wake of Texas Shooting

Several districts around Southern California promised increased security after an 18-year-old gunman armed with assault rifles fired indiscriminately on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders in a Texas classroom Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers. As the smiling faces of the shockingly young victims emerged Wednesday, agencies across the region,...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man accused of striking 3 children with vehicle

A California man is accused of driving his vehicle onto a sidewalk and striking three children who were walking to school, authorities said. Jason Carlos Guzman, 26, of Valencia, was charged with seven felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three felony counts of hit and run with injury, and three felony counts of child abuse, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He has also been charged with one felony count of possession of a flammable liquid, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of hit and run with property damage, the release stated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. (Previous coverage in the video player above). Vyvianna Quinonez was also ordered Tuesday by the federal judge in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

CommUNITY Champion: El Dorado Hills man raising awareness on blood donations

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills man is raising awareness about the importance of blood donations and marrow transplants. He's our KCRA 3 CommUNITY Champion. Scott MacGregor is leaving Friday for a bike ride from UC San Francisco down to UC San Diego, and he's stopping at transplant centers along the way. He'll be joined by donors and patients whose lives have been saved by donations.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim school district works to end bullying with 'Second Step' program

Since the start of the pandemic, educators have paid even more attention to their students' mental health by implementing new programs with an emphasis to end bullying. "When I was in third grade I actually got bullied a lot," said sixth-grader Daylan Rueda.  With the help of the Anaheim Elementary School District's curriculum called Second Step, which aims to address the social and emotional needs of students, the 12-year-old learned to go to a counselor when he has problems with a bully. "They actually taught me what to do,"  said Rueda. "They told me if it ever happened again I could always...
ANAHEIM, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Arrested in Timeshare Fraud Case in OC

Four men were arrested Thursday on charges of timeshare fraud amounting to about $5 million in Orange County. The four were named in an indictment alleging high-pressure tactics and false promises of financial relief for elderly timeshare owners, prosecutors said. The four defendants are:. — Michael McDonagh, 41, of Long...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
csufresno.edu

Four of the Best Charter Schools in Orange County

But did you know that charter schools in Orange County are leading the way in creating access to education for K-12 students? While the pandemic changed the way students attend classes, Orange County charter schools adopt these changes and challenges to deliver higher access and outstanding educational services. Gosh, wouldn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

