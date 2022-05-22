ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride On The Stunning Rocky Mountaineer From Denver Colorado to Moab Utah

By A.J.
It's been said that if you truly want to see the country and some of the best scenery you'll ever see, you need to travel by train at least once...

Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
lonelyplanet.com

I just got back from Moab, Utah

With Arches and Canyonlands National Parks as well as Sand Flats Recreation Area in its vicinity, Moab, Utah is a wonderland for adventure enthusiasts. From softer adventures like hiking, biking and kayaking to much more adrenaline-inspiring activities like mountain biking, taking a UTV (utility task vehicle) for a spin over the rough rocky terrain, jet boating down the Colorado River, or skydiving, if you have an outdoor adventure you want to try, you’ll likely find it in Moab.
deseret.com

The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead

Nestled in Nevada, the area that became the town of St. Thomas was once home to settlements of the Ancestral Puebloans and Basket-Makers. In 1865, settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began farming in the area, believing that they were in Utah or Arizona. Pioneers established farms and businesses in the area.
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose

Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s a handful of animals you don’t want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […] The post Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
