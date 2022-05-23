ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Peru's Castillo shuffles Cabinet again; replaces mining minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sE4OM_0fmwvgMv00

LIMA, May 22 (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo shuffled his Cabinet on Sunday, including replacing the interior minister and the important mining minister amid rising tensions over protests in the world's second largest copper producing country.

Castillo has shuffled his ministerial team multiple times since coming into office in the middle of last year as he has battled against falling popularity, a hostile Congress, corruption probes and community tensions hitting mining.

He appointed as energy and mines minister Alessandra Herrera, who had briefly held the position in February.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso slips ahead of weekend election

* Colombia election on Sunday sees leftist Petro in pole position * Brazil's Lula increases lead over Bolsonaro - poll (Updates prices, table; adds comment, details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 27 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso slipped ahead of the presidential election on Sunday which leftist contender Gustavo Petro is expected to win, while Latin American currencies headed for their second straight week of gains. Petro has consistently led opinion polls for the presidential vote against a center-right candidate seen as the natural successor to the incumbent leader, and an eccentric business magnate. "Colombia used to be among the countries where policy continuity was never in question, but the current list of frontrunners includes a rather interesting personality from the far left... Many observers argue that Petro’s victory is yet to be fully priced in by the market," said Natalia Gurushina, EM Fixed Income economist at VanEck. The Colombian peso reversed gains from earlier in the day to slip 0.3% against the dollar, and was up 1% on the week, underperforming regional peers despite stronger crude prices. "(The peso) has done a round trip in May," said Edward Al Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. "Relative to where oil prices are today, the peso is very weak for a pretty oil-heavy currency," he said, adding that the gap suggests that a lot of political risk has already been baked into the peso. Colombian corporates remain well positioned to face the challenging political and operating environment engulfed in political uncertainty, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose to its highest level in more than a month and extended gains for a second straight week, while stocks added 1.4%. In Brazil, a new survey by pollster Datafolha showed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October presidential election. The Brazilian real rose 0.8%, heading for a third straight week of gains. The Bovespa edged 0.3% higher. Miner Vale SA gained 1.5%, tracking a recovery in iron ore prices which were boosted by hopes of additional stimulus measures from China. Mexico's peso rose 0.8%, helped by weakness in the dollar, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting earlier this week calmed fears that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble extended losses against the dollar after plunging around 10% in the previous session as the central bank slashed interest rates and the prospect of easing capital controls as well as a possible sovereign default hammered the currency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1928 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1043.64 2.02 MSCI LatAm 2486.31 1.37 Brazil Bovespa 112297.19 0.36 Mexico IPC 52463.23 0.61 Chile IPSA 5366.63 1.84 Argentina MerVal 93931.14 0.235 Colombia COLCAP 1522.26 0.9 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7353 0.55 Mexico peso 19.5890 0.88 Chile peso 825.9 -0.23 Colombia peso 3926.45 -0.29 Peru sol 3.69 -0.95 Argentina peso 119.5500 -0.11 (interbank) Argentina peso 203.5 1.72 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Mining Equipment#Mines#Corruption#Cabinet#Lima
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
Fortune

Treasury Secretary Yellen says the U.S. is ‘unlikely’ to let Moscow continue making debt payments, forcing Russia into default

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. is considering closing a sanctions carve-out that currently allows Moscow to make payments on $40 billion of sovereign debt, potentially forcing Russia into its first default on foreign-held debt since 1918.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

457K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy