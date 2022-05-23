ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City officials, community participate in city bike ride

By Colton Hall
newscenter1.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Rapid City Bike Tour took place Saturday morning at Founders Park. Every year, city planners put on a tour for a roughly seven-mile bike ride around the western part...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Downtown Rapid City entering summer mode

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Downtown Rapid City is switching over to summer mode. One sure sign that summer has arrived is turning on the fountains at Main Street Square. For the past few days the fountains have been running off and on for maintenance purposes, to make sure everything works after seven months. They officially open Friday, so you may want to grab a swimsuit, it’s going to be hot.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City business owners attend Black Hills Homeless Coalition forum

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, business owners along Rapid City’s Mount Rushmore Road attended a forum designed to help everyone affected by homelessness. The evening’s presentation was the final one in the Black Hills Homeless Coalition’s “We Connect” series. The coalition has held...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mulally Dist 35 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my husband and I moved to Rapid City about 38 years ago so that he could finish his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the School of Mines. We found that to be the finest engineering school in the nation. So — it was the sixth-highest rated — so we decided to move here. And we have become small-business owners. We own some rental units inside the city limits of Rapid City. I, we own a small ranchette out in the Valley, Board horses, and we’re beekeepers.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

McIntyre Dist 33 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Janette McIntyre, and I’m a mother of three, grandmother of eight, born and raised here in Rapid City, South Dakota. Attended all the schools here. Jefferson, Central, and South Middle School, as well as School of Mines. Started my career with Northwestern Bell Telephone and did that through high school and college, and then moved away to Alaska for five years and back to California for 15. And then in the nineties, we came back to South Dakota, where we decided it was a better place to raise our kids.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City named number one emerging housing market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City was recently named the number one emerging housing market in the United States by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The study analyzed housing market data, as well as, economic vitality and quality of life statistics. The Rapid City market lead the nation...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Drury – District 32 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. I grew up in the middle of western South Dakota, north of Philip, in a community called Milesville. Very rural area. Farm. My dad was a farmer and a rancher. My brother still lives on the homeplace, so lots of roots. Went to high school in Philip. Married my high school sweetheart. We’re still together, which is great. Live in Rapid for over 22 years. Two kids here, five grandchildren. Just rooted to the area. I just… I love Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Groundbreaking held for future Hot Springs processing plant

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Ground has been broken for a new facility for the West River beef industry. A new processing plant will be going up in Hot Springs. It will create seven new jobs and provide ranchers with a local option to put their product to market. Dakota...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#City Planners#Rapid City Bike Tour#The Rapid City Council
newscenter1.tv

MuellerM PenCoCmsn Dist 1 Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, I found Rapid City, South Dakota in 1981. I attended the School of Mines, played some football. Second semester of my college career, I met my wife Julie and her family lived here. So I became an engineer in 1985 and went to Nebraska — Fremont, Nebraska — started with Hormel. Came back to Rapid City in 1988. So I’ve been a South Dakotan for nearly 40 years.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Krull – candidate District 30 House

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. My name is Dennis Krull and I’m from Hill City. And I’m a retired businessman. I retired from the owner of Krull’s market. And I am married to my wife, Kim, for 44 years. We have three daughters. Two of those daughters are now living in the Black Hills and raising our nine grandchildren. Our middle daughter, Kristin, passed away in 2015.
HILL CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newscenter1.tv

Record breaking first day for Fill The Boot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fill the Boot broke its first day record with $21,244 collected Wednesday. Rapid City Fire Department tweeted that they will continue to raise money from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and will donate everything to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Johnson – District 33 Senate Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, I’m David Johnson. I am the incumbent senator in district 33. I moved to Rapid City with my family back in 1964. I’m publicly educated. I went to school at Horace Mann and North Junior High. I graduated with the class of ’79 from Rapid City Central High School. So I am a Cobbler. I graduated from the School of Mines in ’83 with an engineering degree and then I went to the University of South Dakota, picked up an MBA there. I’ve been married 36 years to my first and only wife, Karen — happily married. I did serve eight years in the United States Air Force as an officer in the United States Air Force. I’m a South Dakota conservative. You know, I grew up here, I was raised here.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Playhouse Road temporarily closed for construction

CUSTER, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced the Playhouse Road in Custer State Park from the junction of Highway 16A to Center Lake will be completely closed starting Tuesday, May 31. Center Lake and the Black Hills Playhouse will remain open and can be accessed...
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

A summer camp that totally “rocks” offered in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you’re looking for a summer activity your kids can ‘dig’, the Deadwood History Archaeology Camp may be a good place to start. “It’s about the 13th year that we’ve been doing this, so it’s been a while now,” says Carolyn Weber, Executive Director of Deadwood History, Inc. “We allow kids that are in grades four through six to come, and it is June 6 through the 10, and then we also offer it June 13 through 17. It’s every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they all meet at the beginning of the day at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD reminds motorist to drive safe over holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. — According to AAA more than 39 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s up a little more than 8% compared to last year. Almost 90% of those traveling plan to drive to their destinations. You can bet that will translate into more traffic in our area as visitors come to take in the Mount Rushmore State for the unofficial start of summer.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy