The theft of a $13,500 diamond solitaire ring from a Vicksburg jewelry store on Thursday led to a multi-agency takedown effort on Interstate 20 East. At approximately 10:17 a.m., a female suspect entered Carter Jewelers on Pemberton Boulevard and asked to see a solitaire diamond ring. Employees said the store associate let the suspect hold the ring and try it on, but when they asked the woman to return the ring, the woman refused. After several attempts by the associate to get the ring back, the suspect exited the store and got into her vehicle.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO