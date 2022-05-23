ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman arrested for firing shots outside a nightclub after being denied entry, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Aylesha Franklin (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being denied entry into the club, a woman walked away and fired shots into the air.

On May 22 at approximately 12:30 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Prohibition Lounge, which is in the 4800 block of American Way.

When officers arrived, security told police that a woman, later identified as Aylesha Franklin, was denied entry into the club.

Franklin became aggressive and made threats they were going to shoot up the club, according to an affidavit.

The woman walked away, pulled out a purple handgun, and fired two shots into the air.

The handgun was later found hidden in bushes, police said.

Franklin was arrested and charged with 2 counts of reckless endangerment with a firearm.

Franklin is due in court on May 23.

Southernnblessed
4d ago

Denied access to club...Starts shooting and threats...Keep her locked up she cannot be with society with her mentality.

