This story was updated on May 27, 2022, at 4:35 p.m. to include a written statement from the victim’s family. The 70-year-old Lynnwood man shot and killed while sitting in his car at Daleway Park last month had used his cellphone to film the altercation that ultimately resulted in his death. Those are among the details included in Lynnwood police documents related to the case filed this week in Snohomish County Superior Court.

