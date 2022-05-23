ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Track: Warrenton boys fourth, Astoria girls fifth at state

By Gary Henley The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0WEV_0fmwtGgZ00
The Warrenton boys track team, with their fourth-place team trophy. Warrenton High School

The return to Hayward Field brought a return to the recent glory years of Astoria girls and Warrenton boys track.

With some individual state championships mixed in, the 3A Warriors brought home a fourth-place team trophy, while Astoria finished fifth in the 4A girls' scoring.

For the Astoria boys, senior Colton McMaster made the best of his two complete seasons in track with two more state titles, in the discus (177-0) and shot put (55-0¾). McMaster almost certainly would have won four more titles if there had been official state meets in 2020 and 2021.

Most Clatsop County athletes competing posted personal best marks — no surprise in the 70-plus degree weather over the weekend in Eugene.

Beginning with the small school portion of the meet, Warrenton's Zander Moha scored a state title on both days.

The senior won the 3A 3,000-meter race on Thursday, then took first in the 1,500 meters on Friday, in 4:13.37.

Moha adds his name to a short list of athletes with multiple state titles for the Warrenton boys. Andy Wintersteen won three individual championships (400 meters in 2000, and 200 and 400-meter titles in 2001), and ran a leg on the winning short relay in 2000.

Luke Ray won back-to-back pole vault titles in 1994 and '95.

Over halfway through the meet — and with several athletes still to compete — Warrenton was first in the team scoring with 33 points.

At the same time, Catlin Gabel was in fourth with 28. The Eagles made their big move on Day 2, exploding with 56 points in the final seven events to finish with 84 points and the team championship.

Santiam Christian (70) was second, followed by La Pine (57) and Warrenton (47.5).

The best finish at state for the Warrenton boys is still second place in 1992, under coach Bob Filori. Josh Jannusch led Warrenton to fourth in 2007.

Adding points for the Warriors were: Hunter Xochipiltecatl (second in the javelin, 151-0); Erik Cooley (fourth, 300 hurdles, 43.32); Phoenix Martin (fifth in the 400 meters); the Warrenton relays (seventh in the 400, fifth in the 1,600); Jorge Lopez-Cruz (eighth in the javelin); Collin Klebe (seventh in the high jump) and Niles Gramson (seventh in the pole vault).

Foreign exchange student Julie Dornblueth scored most of the points for the Warrenton girls, taking fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the pole vault. Payten Buckelew was eighth in the 1,500.

Sisley paces Astoria girls

Astoria senior Maddie Sisley accounted for 28 of her team's 39 points, helping the Lady Fish leave Eugene with a fifth-place trophy.

Sisley took second in the long jump on the first day, finished second in the 110-meter hurdle finals in a personal best 16.36, and led the triple jump competition until the final round of jumps, with a leap of 34 feet, 10½ inches. On her final jump, Lanie Cox, of Henley, soared a personal best 35-1¾ to take first.

Still, Sisley scored 24 points by herself, then added four points in helping Astoria to fifth in the 400-meter relay, along with Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long and Ashley Sisley (51.82 seconds).

Elsewhere, Jena Russell had the second-place throw in the discus (110-4).

Ryan Smith scored the only point for Seaside, finishing eighth in the shot put (42-3¼).

Rodriguez has top four finishes

The Knappa boys had 14 points in the 2A meet, for 22nd out of 33 scoring teams.

Distance runner Isaiah Rodriguez placed third in the 1,500 meters (4:09.62) and fourth in the 3,000 (9:22.39). Teammate Joshua Peterson was ninth (4:28.62, PR) and sixth (9:44.66, PR) in the same two events.

And in the 1A meet, Jewell's Brenna Shaw was sixth in both the high jump and triple jump, and and Justin Wammack was fourth in the pole vault.

Comments / 2

Related
beachconnection.net

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

CONFLICT MOUNTS AT WILLAMETTE FALLS: The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds. In its filing, the Grand Ronde say PGE’s lawsuit “is a massive overreach based on false and misguided concerns.” Tribal council chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy wrote: “If PGE succeeds, not only will it threaten the Tribe’s ceremonial fishery, it will transfer ownership of Oregon’s iconic Willamette Falls from the state of Oregon, and all of Oregon’s citizens, to a private, for-profit corporation.” PGE declined to comment.
PORTLAND, OR
verticalmag.com

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem, Oregon

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, announced the addition of a 24-hour helicopter critical care transport base in Salem, Oregon. Life Flight Network’s highly trained flight crew will provide ICU level care to the communities of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and the surrounding area, augmenting their existing air medical services in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, including their bases in Cottage Grove, Newport and Aurora, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Seaside, OR
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
Warrenton, OR
Sports
County
Clatsop County, OR
City
La Pine, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Yard of the Month

Canby Garden Club zeroes in on design and colors at the home of Kareen Bayless.When she made the move from an apartment to a home in 1999, Kareen Bayless decided there was way too much lawn on the property. So, she got to work. "I had to do something," she said. "Out came the shovel and wheelbarrow and off I went." The result is something pretty special. So special, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named her property its Yard of the Month for June. Bayless buried herself in gardening magazines, books and ideas. What has germinated from...
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Pole Vault#Long Jump
Lake Oswego Review

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Women win: Oregon as a trendsetter for other states

Liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican: in the May primary, women shined in local, regional and statewide races. Oregon voters are poised to elect a woman to succeed another woman as governor — a rarity in the United States — as a result of the May 17 primary. Voters also put women in position to win four of Oregon's six seats in the U.S. House, including the newly created 6th District that winds from Portland suburbs into the mid-Willamette Valley. One of those races could pit a Democratic woman against a Republican woman, although the vote count is incomplete in the Democratic...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon craft breweries take home World Beer Cup awards

When Lisa Allen learned the flagship beer from her brewery in McMinnville had won gold in a worldwide beer competition, she felt validated. “We, obviously, over the years, have put a lot of time and effort in and to have your flagship beer win is just really cool,” she said.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KXL

Two Delicious Local Eateries Add New Locations

Afuri and Nola Doughnuts are adding new locations. I’ve had the pleasure of trying both! Let’s start with NOLA. The New Orleans inspired bakery is already in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, and has just recently opened a third location in Beaverton. Not only does the Beaverton shop offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, there are also new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Several Businesses Destroyed In Hazel Dell Fire

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Flames tore through a building housing several businesses early Tuesday morning. The fire started shortly before 3:00am at the building on Highway 99 near NE 88th Street. “One of the eight or so businesses that are in the building is a flooring company, so there’s...
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
133
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy