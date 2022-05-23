Track: Warrenton boys fourth, Astoria girls fifth at state

The Warrenton boys track team, with their fourth-place team trophy. Warrenton High School

The return to Hayward Field brought a return to the recent glory years of Astoria girls and Warrenton boys track.

With some individual state championships mixed in, the 3A Warriors brought home a fourth-place team trophy, while Astoria finished fifth in the 4A girls' scoring.

For the Astoria boys, senior Colton McMaster made the best of his two complete seasons in track with two more state titles, in the discus (177-0) and shot put (55-0¾). McMaster almost certainly would have won four more titles if there had been official state meets in 2020 and 2021.

Most Clatsop County athletes competing posted personal best marks — no surprise in the 70-plus degree weather over the weekend in Eugene.

Beginning with the small school portion of the meet, Warrenton's Zander Moha scored a state title on both days.

The senior won the 3A 3,000-meter race on Thursday, then took first in the 1,500 meters on Friday, in 4:13.37.

Moha adds his name to a short list of athletes with multiple state titles for the Warrenton boys. Andy Wintersteen won three individual championships (400 meters in 2000, and 200 and 400-meter titles in 2001), and ran a leg on the winning short relay in 2000.

Luke Ray won back-to-back pole vault titles in 1994 and '95.

Over halfway through the meet — and with several athletes still to compete — Warrenton was first in the team scoring with 33 points.

At the same time, Catlin Gabel was in fourth with 28. The Eagles made their big move on Day 2, exploding with 56 points in the final seven events to finish with 84 points and the team championship.

Santiam Christian (70) was second, followed by La Pine (57) and Warrenton (47.5).

The best finish at state for the Warrenton boys is still second place in 1992, under coach Bob Filori. Josh Jannusch led Warrenton to fourth in 2007.

Adding points for the Warriors were: Hunter Xochipiltecatl (second in the javelin, 151-0); Erik Cooley (fourth, 300 hurdles, 43.32); Phoenix Martin (fifth in the 400 meters); the Warrenton relays (seventh in the 400, fifth in the 1,600); Jorge Lopez-Cruz (eighth in the javelin); Collin Klebe (seventh in the high jump) and Niles Gramson (seventh in the pole vault).

Foreign exchange student Julie Dornblueth scored most of the points for the Warrenton girls, taking fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the pole vault. Payten Buckelew was eighth in the 1,500.

Sisley paces Astoria girls

Astoria senior Maddie Sisley accounted for 28 of her team's 39 points, helping the Lady Fish leave Eugene with a fifth-place trophy.

Sisley took second in the long jump on the first day, finished second in the 110-meter hurdle finals in a personal best 16.36, and led the triple jump competition until the final round of jumps, with a leap of 34 feet, 10½ inches. On her final jump, Lanie Cox, of Henley, soared a personal best 35-1¾ to take first.

Still, Sisley scored 24 points by herself, then added four points in helping Astoria to fifth in the 400-meter relay, along with Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long and Ashley Sisley (51.82 seconds).

Elsewhere, Jena Russell had the second-place throw in the discus (110-4).

Ryan Smith scored the only point for Seaside, finishing eighth in the shot put (42-3¼).

Rodriguez has top four finishes

The Knappa boys had 14 points in the 2A meet, for 22nd out of 33 scoring teams.

Distance runner Isaiah Rodriguez placed third in the 1,500 meters (4:09.62) and fourth in the 3,000 (9:22.39). Teammate Joshua Peterson was ninth (4:28.62, PR) and sixth (9:44.66, PR) in the same two events.

And in the 1A meet, Jewell's Brenna Shaw was sixth in both the high jump and triple jump, and and Justin Wammack was fourth in the pole vault.