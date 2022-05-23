ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Many enjoying an early summer-like weekend in western Massachusetts

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It was certainly a warm weekend in western Massachusetts with temperatures in the 90’s.

Many residents decided to take advantage of the sunny weather and spend time outdoors. From taking strolls in the park, to playing catch with the family, or even enjoying the shade with a picnic.

And summer is nearly in full swing with more warm weather expected this upcoming week. 22News spoke to people about what they look forward to this summer.

“The weather has been treating me so I’m enjoying it,” said Julio Rodriguez of Springfield. “I look forward to enjoy the weather, meeting new people, new events, going to cool places around, and just enjoying the weather until I can.”

Rodriguez said that this warm weather is promising and he hopes that the rest of the summer is as nice as it was this weekend.

