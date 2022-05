The Securities and Exchange Commission has just filed an emergency action charging Wynn Charlebois with operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme. According to the SEC’s complaint, since 2019, Charlebois is claimed to have defrauded at least 75 investors, mostly residents of the Charlotte area, using multiple bogus investment opportunities. Most recently, the complaint notes that Charlebois offered investors opportunities to share in the profits earned by participating in the exercise of fictitious options contracts, but instead used investor funds to pay his family’s debts and personal expenses, including his mortgage payments, vacations, and private school education for his children.

4 DAYS AGO