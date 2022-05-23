ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North High principal Mauri Friestleben returning to finish year

By Adam Uren
 4 days ago
Mauri Friestleben, the North Community High School principal who revealed on Friday she had been placed on leave, will be allowed to finish the academic year in her role.

Minneapolis Public Schools issued a statement Sunday afternoon confirming that Friestleben will return to see out the rest of the school year "in an effort to bring this school year to a successful close for North students."

The popular principal said in a statement Friday that she had been fired from her role because of her support and encouragement of students to organize protests following the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis in February.

MPS denied that she had been fired but said she had been placed on leave before changing course Sunday, which follows criticism over the way Friestleben was being treated.

"We apologize for the difficulty this situation has caused the North community—and especially our Polar students," an MPS statement read. "Principal Friestleben will be welcoming students again at North on Monday."

Friestleben provided an update to her situation as well on Sunday, saying that she had "known for a week that termination was pending due to the protocol violation."

She learned she would be allowed to finish out the year via a call that came after church Sunday, adding: "I am especially grateful to be back with my kids during these vulnerable times as relationship is what's getting us through.

"I am sad I missed prom [on Friday] as I was told to not attend; but I saw all the photos and beamed with pride as the Polars, as usual, killed the game."

Bring Me The News

Hennepin County Lt. Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

The City of Brooklyn Center has formally named Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kellace McDaniel as its new chief of police. McDaniel, who has 25 years of law enforcement experience, was one of two finalists. He was picked over Kathy Hughes, the Robbinsdale Area School District director of security and former emergency communications director for the City of Minneapolis.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Many to see $500 monthly payments

Americans in one city will soon see monthly UBI payments worth $500, but they must qualify to see the first payment this month. The UBI program is being launched in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Families are currently completing the enrollment process to receive the payments. Many don’t have bank accounts, but a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
