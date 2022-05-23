ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:50:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1233 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Oxford, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include York, Lower Allen, Hanover, Weigelstown, Parkville, Spry, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York and Codorus. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 239 to 246. Interstate 83 from mile markers 9 to 39. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YORK COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kent; Queen Anne's FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Maryland...including the following counties...Kent and Queen Anne`s. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Centerville, Chestertown, Centreville, Church Hill, Overton, Old Town, Grasonville, Starkey Corner, Chester, Stevensville, Queenstown, and Kingstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KENT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following county: Baltimore and Baltimore City. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1050 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baltimore... Pikesville Cockeysville... Towson Randallstown... Owings Mills Carney... Milford Mill Reisterstown... Lochearn Mays Chapel... Timonium Hampton... Lutherville-Timonium Garrison... Lutherville Stevenson... Brooklandville Riderwood... Ruxton - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and southern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central and southern Maryland. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1227 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from National Harbor to Saint Charles to 6 miles southeast of La Plata, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Clinton, Mayo, Shady Side, Chesapeake Beach, Deale, Upper Marlboro, South River, Breezy Point, Rhode River, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Dunkirk, Saint Charles, Accokeek and Brandywine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, north central Maryland, northeast Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following areas: in central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Howard and Northwest Montgomery. In north central Maryland, Carroll. In northeast Maryland, Cecil. In northern Maryland, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely through this evening. Locations could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Localized rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though locations that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms could exceed 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico; Worcester TORNADO WATCH 277 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EASTERN VIRGINIA NORTHAMPTON IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CHINCOTEAGUE, CRISFIELD, EXMORE, GREENBACKVILLE, HORNTOWN, NEW CHURCH, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, PRINCESS ANNE, AND SALISBURY.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Arlington County in northern Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sykesville to near Columbia to Beltsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Olney, Pikesville, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Cockeysville, Langley Park, Beltsville, Elkridge, Riviera Beach and Forestville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

