ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The bushy beard covered Matt Carpenter’s face when he was making All-Star teams with the St. Louis Cardinals is gone. The veteran infielder still sporting a thick mustache though, and that made him stand out Thursday as walked into the Yankees clubhouse for the first time two hours before first pitch and just 55 minutes after his free agent signing was announced.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO