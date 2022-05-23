ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting Sunday afternoon

KGW
KGW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to the intersection of...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 7

Related
kptv.com

SE Portland shooting injures 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating a shooting early Friday morning that sent two men to the hospital. Gunfire was first reported on Southeast Sherman Street, not far from 130th Avenue, just before 3 a.m. One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the second man drove himself to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday, police said. The victim was deceased when officers arrived. Police did not share any other details.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police: One dead after crash blocks NW Yeon Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said that one woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash shut down Northwest Yeon Avenue in Portland on Friday afternoon. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a report of a crash in the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon at 4:15 p.m. They arrived to find multiple cars involved.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sims
The Oregonian

Gresham shooting leaves man dead, police say

A shooting Wednesday night in Gresham left a man dead near the same intersection where another man was fatally shot a little more than a week ago, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots near Southeast Yamhill Street and 190th Avenue about 5:30 p.m. They found a man,...
GRESHAM, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 138E leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Private Party#Police#Hospital#Violent Crime#Ppb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Man Arrested After Taking Two Hostage on MAX Train

A 41 year old man’s under arrest and in the Multnomah County jail, after police say he went on a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage. He had just gotten out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold, after getting into an altercation with officers the day before. Portland police say Marcus Dwane Tate got on a MAX red line train, and held two people hostage, the operator and a passenger. He had a knife and another sharp object, that appeared to be a hot dog skewer. Police were able to subdue him with flash bangs.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy