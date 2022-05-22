ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker football gets commitment from Alabama transfer defensive lineman Stephon Wynn

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
Alabama defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. is held up by a Mississippi State offensive lineman during an Oct. 2021 game in Starkville, Miss. Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska football team has made another big addition at a big position of need.

Alabama transfer defensive lineman Stephon Wynn announced Sunday he was joining the Huskers with a 35-second video that features, among other, former Blackshirts Ndamukong Suh and Grant Wistrom.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Wynn, who spent four years in a stacked defensive line room at Alabama, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Huskers.

A four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in 2018, Wynn never saw major playing time with the Crimson Tide thanks to the ludicrous depth Alabama piles up at the position every season.

In 2021, Wynn appeared in seven games, recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Nebraska is now two over the NCAA-mandated 85 scholarship limit for 2022, and will have to do some roster shuffling to make Williams fit. But with a full summer still lying ahead, that leaves plenty of time to make sure any potential room for Williams and any other potential transfers that join the program.

Wynn's commitment comes exactly one week after his former teammate at Alabama, defensive back Kaine Williams, joined the Huskers.

Both players took official visits to Nebraska last weekend.

Wynn is the third power conference defensive lineman to join Nebraska this offseason, after Texas Tech's Devin Drew and TCU's Ochaun Mathis chose the Huskers.

Nebraska badly needed to build depth up front thanks to graduation losses, and the transfers of Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley to Oregon.

Nebraska has now added 14 transfers to its roster this offseason.

The Exponent

Texas West Virginia Football

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. He's a former four-star recruit who was sixth on the team in catches last year.
