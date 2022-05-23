ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Jagger calls Harry Styles comparisons “superficial”

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stones legend Mick Jagger has scoffed at comparisons between him and Harry Styles, calling them “superficial.”. Ever since his One Direction days, Styles has frequently been compared to Jagger (there’s even something similar in their rubbery faces). In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Jagger...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

