Mick Jagger calls Harry Styles comparisons “superficial”

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger can't get no satisfaction when fans claim the Harry Styles version of gender expression takes it beyond where the Rolling Stones singer once went. Jagger told The Sunday Times, "I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous." He added, "And he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that." Both have worn dresses for public consumption and are known for heavy eye makeup and flamboyant attire. Jagger is 78, while Styles is 28.

