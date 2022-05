FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ stay in the SEC Tournament ended on Friday with a 7-5 loss to Florida. The Hogs had lost to Alabama 4-3 previously in the tournament. On Friday, it appeared the Gators were going to cruise to an easy win. They held a 7-2 lead heading to top of the ninth. With two outs, Jalen Battles scored on a passed ball. Then, with Zack Gregory on base, Braydon Webb hit one over the fence to pull within two. Dave Van Horn missed the Alabama game with food poisoning, but was back on Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO