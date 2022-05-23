Rhys Hoskins Beat Up a Trash Can After Grounding Into a Double Play

The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of what may be a contentious offseason regarding Kyrie Irving's future. Irving has a player option this offseason but will very likely opt out in pursuit of signing a max contract. Recent scuttlebutt suggests the Nets are unwilling to offer that to Irving after he's missed 81 games over the last two seasons for various... reasons. Unfortunately for the Nets, that same scuttlebutt also suggests that Kevin Durant sees him and Irving as a package deal. Knowing that, the franchise will probably end up giving Kyrie a gigantic new contract this offseason, if only because it nearly guarantees they'll have Durant for the duration of his contract.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO