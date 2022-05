COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Coffeyville, Kansas police arrest a man for murder. Authorities believe 61-year old David Jackson killed 47-year old Melvin Simpson, Jr in a Coffeyville home on May 16th. Police saw him coming out of the home and arrested him on unrelated charges. He was being held at the Montgomery County Jail. They arrested him on charges of first degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, among other crimes. Follow this story for updates here.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO