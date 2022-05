SAFFORD — Speed was believed to be the cause of a one-vehicle accident that resulted in an injury. The incident happened Friday, May 20, at just before 9:30 p.m. The driver was attempting to transition from West Safford Bryce Road to North Safford Bryce Road — a 90-degree turn — when the vehicle went into a skid and ended up in a ditch.

