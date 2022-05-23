ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Attacker Speaks Out From Jail: ‘I Wanted Him to Know What He Said Was Triggering’

By Harper Lambert
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isaiah Lee, the 23-year-old who attacked Dave Chappelle during a stand-up show in early May, says he wanted the comedian to know that his jokes were “triggering” but that he never intended to hurt him. Speaking to the New York Post from a Los Angeles correctional facility...

Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

Here’s a thought instead of going to a comedy show see a therapist because you have a lot of issues and no one really cares if your Bi or not, disclaimer it’s just my opinion and anyone can disagree .😷🇺🇸 I voted for president Trump and would do it again

Reply(5)
29
Pascoo
5d ago

Dave is a comedian, as as with other comedian, what they say are jokes. so now comedy has to walk a thin line to avoid hurting peoples feelings. I guess comedy stores maynas well shut down.

Reply
10
Do your research
4d ago

so why isn't Will Smith in jail? he did worse than this dude but bc he's a famous actor and he's black, he's untouchable? unbelievable!

Reply(1)
8
PUBLIC SAFETY
