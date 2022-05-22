Brewers to place Freddy Peralta on IL due to shoulder tightness

Apr 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Something was clearly off with Peralta all game, as he allowed five runs on six hits over his three-plus innings of work in the 8-2 loss. Only two of those runs came in Peralta’s first three frames, but after allowing hits to the first three batters faced in the fourth inning, Peralta left the game after a mound visit from the team trainer.

Peralta also missed about two weeks late last season with inflammation in that same shoulder. That IL visit was pretty much the only blemish in an otherwise terrific year for the righty, as Peralta posted a 2.81 ERA, 33.6% strikeout rate and 9.7% walk rate over 144 1/3 innings. This earned Peralta his first All-Star appearance and cemented his spot in Milwaukee’s rotation after working mostly as a part-time starter or swingman role in his first three seasons.

The Brewers will undoubtedly miss Peralta while he recovers, especially since the team is set to play 15 games over the next 14 days. However, Milwaukee is one of the few teams with a deep enough rotation to potentially withstand the loss, as Aaron Ashby is on hand to fill Peralta’s spot in the starting five. Counsell confirmed that the team would stay with a five-man rotation, so a spot starter will be required at some point over this busy stretch of the schedule.