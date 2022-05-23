ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Stoppage time stunner lifts Williamsport to 5-0 start

By Brett Crossley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm4sM_0fmwo5jw00
Williamsport City Lions FC shocked the Philadelphia Lonestars II with a goal in stoppage time to record a 1-0 win Sunday.  Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Philadelphia, Pa. —A goal from Loyalsock graduate Brady Dowell stunned Philadelphia Lonestars II during a contest against Williamsport City Lions FC Sunday.

One day after taking over the top spot in the league standings, Williamsport delivered the 1-0 victory thanks to Dowell’s efforts.

Alastair Stark stopped five attempts from the Lonestars II to post a clean sheet in the victory. Williamsport will hit the road to take on CD Catrachos PA May 29 before returning home for back-to-back games the following weekend.

