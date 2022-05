MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest is here! What better way to celebrate than kicking off your Friday with a freshly grilled brat?. Hundreds of people (and a few non-people) thought so and they lined up early at the Alliant Energy Center for Take Your Brat to Work Day. Waiting for them were dozens of backyard chefs will grills stuffed with sausages.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO