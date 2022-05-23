ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOA Recap: Kenya Calls Out Ralph + Sheree Shows the Receipts

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
Cover picture for the articleOn the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the cast prepares for their New York trip. Ralph and Drew are still having issues in...

urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Says Kandi Burruss Has Too Much Power + Wants Phaedra Parks Back on RHOA

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks had a very ugly fallout. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks had a very controversial exit from the show. During season 9, her issues with Kandi Burruss worsened. Phaedra soured on the friendship after she split from Apollo Nida. Apollo was headed back to prison for fraud, and he left some of his belongings over at Kandi and Todd Tucker’s home. When Phaedra found out, she was heated. She felt like Kandi had shown more support to Apollo than she did Phaedra. This bothered her because she said the divorce was painful. However, Kandi didn’t see it this way. She accused Phaedra of moving on quickly to another man. And Kandi also claimed that Phaedra was discussing marrying the man. So Kandi took it as Phaedra was handling the divorce well. She didn’t think holding Apollo’s items would be upsetting.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Says Mama Joyce Had Messy Run-in with Marlo Hampton + RHOA Fans Are Critical

Mama Joyce always has Kandi Burruss’ back. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss teased fans about some of the drama that took place during the current season. She confirmed she had a heated moment with Marlo Hampton. While she didn’t confirm what led to their blowup, Kandi did say she said some horrible things. And the things she said were so out of order that she believes RHOA fans are going to call her out when the scene airs. Regardless, Kandi and Marlo have since made up. In fact, both women confirmed they were able to hash things out over food. So they have already put the entire situation behind them.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Monyetta Shaw Calls out Kenya Moore + Kenya Responds

Monyetta Shaw had one issue with Kenya Moore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has had her share of feuds and drama on the show. Interestingly enough, her biggest feud was with Porsha Williams. They even had a physical altercation at the reunion years ago. At one point, they appeared to have moved past it. This is because they bonded over motherhood. However, the peace didn’t last. And Porsha made the decision to back off from the friendship. At the time, she claimed the issue was she didn’t like how Kenya took over Marlo Hampton’s wig launch event. Interestingly enough, Kenya pointed out that Porsha was laughing on the ground when it happened.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Addresses RHOA’s Dip in Ratings

Season 14 of RHOA has already been full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back for season 14. For months now, fans have heard a lot of rumors about what took place during filming. Many of the reports discussed onscreen feuds that will unfold later on in the season. But so far, the recent episode showed the beginning of Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora’s issues. Drew told Kandi Burruss that they have an assistant named Anthony in common. And Anthony accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. So he had to end their business relationship. Interestingly enough, Sheree denied ever hiring Anthony. And she and a friend accused Anthony of talking recklessly behind Drew’s back. In fact, they accused Anthony of telling them and multiple people that Ralph Pittman is gay.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Who Is Marlo Hampton Dating? The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Billionaire Ex Bought Her a House

Since Marlo Hampton first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s been on the receiving of a lot of questions and criticisms about her life. Many inquiries have been made regarding Marlo’s job, her decision to take in her nephews, and how she keeps herself in a Rolls Royce. As a long-time "friend" of the show, though, Marlo only had to share certain parts of her life with Bravo’s audience.
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Explains the Moment that Changed Mother’s Day For Her

Phaedra Parks had more than one reason to celebrate this past Mother’s Day. On May 8, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum not only commemorated the mom-centric holiday, but also feted her youngest child Dylan’s birthday, as she explained in a recent post on Instagram. Phaeadra took to...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Storyline Slammed As 'Fake' By OG Housewife

On Sunday, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" viewers were thrown after Drew Sidora's assistant, Anthony allegedly spread a rumor that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Kenya Moore was celebrating her daughter Brooklyn's three-year birthday party. Drew then chose the opportunity to raise whispers that co-star Shereé Whitfield, who had previously hired, Anthony, owed him some hard-earned coins.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Just Set Brooke Up With the Most Enviable of Dilemmas — and a Chance to Shock Us All

With only a few little lines, the soap dropped what certainly seemed like a big hint about what’s to come. It wasn’t a surprise when The Bold and the Beautiful had Bill talk smack about Ridge to sons Wyatt and Liam on May 17. In fact, we can’t remember when the tycoon has ever had anything nice to say about “the dressmaker.” But what seemed telling to us was the timing of Bill’s bloviating, just as his lost love Brooke was hoping anew to reunite with her sometime husband.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Sings Her Heart Out & Admits She’s ‘A Lil Pitchy’ in New Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to her latest Instagram video, she definitely has! The little girl posted a video to her official Instagram (@kaaviajames) today, featuring her belting out “It’s a Small World” for the camera. It’s the best! View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo's Baby Mama Chyna Santana Has Reportedly Passed Away

Moneybagg Yo may be in mourning. On Friday, April 29th, reports surfaced online that one of the Memphis native's baby mamas – a woman named Chyna Santana – has passed away, leaving behind three children she shared with the rapper, as per HipHopDX. The news initially came out...
CELEBRITIES

