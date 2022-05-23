ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Softball’s Season Comes To An End With Two Losses To Mississippi State

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (54-7) lost 5-0 and 4-3 to Mississippi State (37-25) on the final day of the Tallahassee Regional. Florida State finished the season with 54 wins, becoming the 21st Florida State softball team to win 50 or more games in a season. It...

Start times for FSU football's season opener, Louisville game set

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State football has been selected for two more national broadcasts in the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday. The season opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, and the Sept. 16 contest at Louisville will be a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Historic season comes to an end for women's golf team

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Florida State’s longest ever run in the NCAA Championship tournament came to an end as the Seminoles fell, 3-2, to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play at the championship finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the first time in school history and finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings – the highest NCAA Championship finish in school history.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
North Florida Christian falls short 4-1 in Class 2A state title game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian got on the scoreboard first in the class 2A state title game against Miami Christian. Garrett Workman pitched three shutout innings to get the contest started. But the Victors offense woke up in a big way in the mid-innings putting themselves...
FORT MYERS, FL
Brookwood School names VanDuyne head boys basketball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A total of 813 miles. That’s how far Nate VanDuyne will be moving his family to lead the Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team. VanDuyne, a native of Indiana, will officially start his tenure on June 6th. Now, why would a basketball coach from Indiana relocate...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Valdosta High School names boys basketball, wrestling head coaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta High School announced Thursday its next head boys basketball and wrestling coaches. James Lee was named as the new Head Boys Basketball coach, while John Petty is the new Head Wrestling coach. According to the Valdosta City Schools District, since 2018, Coach Lee has...
VALDOSTA, GA
How to financially prepare for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We’re less than a week away from Hurricane season, which starts on June 1st. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of named storms. While you should have your extra batteries, bottled water and even generators on standby, many people forget about being financially prepared.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's the 17th panther death recorded this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.
NAPLES, FL
How schools are succeeding with a 4-day week

HENDERSON, Colo. — Support for the four-day workweek is starting to grow in workplaces across the country, but many school districts are switching to this model too. The pandemic inspired more schools nationwide to make the switch—both to save money on transportation and attract teachers during a drastic teacher shortage.
HENDERSON, CO
Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a rainy start to the day with more showers and storms on tap for Thursday and Friday morning. Localized flooding is possible for areas further southwest of Tallahassee along the lower Apalachicola River where areas have seen 4-7"+ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Some locally strong to severe storms are possible as well. Be sure to pack the umbrella as rain continues on and off all day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80's. A cold front will swing to the east through Thursday evening and night, enhancing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the western parts of the region. Scattered storms will be moving east Friday morning across the Suwannee region. There will be a clearing trend for Memorial Day Weekend with a little less humidity.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/27/2022)

Today's cold front is moving east, out of the region, and a few leftover clouds remain in its wake. A stray shower this evening is possible, but not likely to cause widespread rain risk. A general clearing trend is anticipated tonight with the arrival of slightly drier air, which will allow lows to fall into the mid 60s by sunrise. A good deal of sun is forecast for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with only a stray shower possible late in the day connected to the sea breeze. Highs will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s to near 90° not just Saturday, but Sunday as well. Another isolated shower or storm can form near the coast Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day itself will have a few more afternoon and evening showers and storms, but generally scattered. Waves of moisture will be around Florida later next week, but no big enhancement of our rain coverage is foreseen at this point.
