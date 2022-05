What had the makings of an unlikely Alabama run toward the SEC baseball tournament title game hit a snag as the sun set over Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday night. The 6-1 lead that Alabama built over No. 2 seed Texas A&M vanished as its bats went quiet and its bullpen was rocked in what became an 12-8 loss, the first of the tournament for the No. 11 seed Tide.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO