(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is asking colleagues to reconsider a measure designed to prevent future school shootings. Speaking at the beginning of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday morning, Grassley called for the resurrection of the EAGLES Act, which would expand the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, or NTAC, with a greater focus on school violence prevention. Grassley's remarks come in the wake of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The senator expressed his condolences to the victim's families.

