Springdale church celebrates 175 years

By Elena Ramirez
 5 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the weekend, congregants of Friendship Baptist Church gathered to celebrate the church’s 175 years of service.

Guest speakers, a joint worship service and a performance from a blue grass band were part of the celebration. Churchgoers like Dan Hinkson are looking forward to the future of the church.

“It’s kind of a baton, a relay race,” Hinkson said. “That each generation comes and they go and right now is our time to serve. This is a big celebration so we’re looking forward to it.”

