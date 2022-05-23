Springdale church celebrates 175 years

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the weekend, congregants of Friendship Baptist Church gathered to celebrate the church’s 175 years of service.

Guest speakers, a joint worship service and a performance from a blue grass band were part of the celebration. Churchgoers like Dan Hinkson are looking forward to the future of the church.

“It’s kind of a baton, a relay race,” Hinkson said. “That each generation comes and they go and right now is our time to serve. This is a big celebration so we’re looking forward to it.”

