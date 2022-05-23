BPD needs help locating 18-year-old Jalia Marrero, missing since early May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Jalia Marrero.

BPD has described Marrero as a Hispanic woman with short black hair, which is sometimes in braids, brown eyes, standing 5’2″ tall and weighing about 125 lbs. She has multiple tattoos and prefers to wear crop tops and jeans, though it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Marrero was last seen on May 8 or 9 in Buffalo and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.