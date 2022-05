On the final day of Colorado’s 2022 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 230, entitled “Collective Bargaining for Counties.”. We helped to support lengthy negotiations and numerous changes because we believe that collective bargaining is a fundamental right for all workers and we wanted to find a way to make it work for counties. We believe SB 230 strikes the appropriate balance between supporting invaluable county workers while establishing important protections allowing elected county commissioners to exercise their statutory authorities.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO