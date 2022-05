For the second time in little more than a week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped to a podium to take a stand on the uniquely American epidemic of mass shootings. “How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the state of New York? The state of Texas? That person’s not old enough to buy a legal drink,” Hochul said at a news conference outside Albany Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO