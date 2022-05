Back in 2021, Disney confirmed it planned to bring a large Disney store with a huge outdoor EARidecent art display to International Drive, just off I-4. Click Orlando has published the opening date for this store which is in just over a weeks time on May 31. The large ribbon-like EARidecent display will feature the iconic Disney characters Mickey and Minnie along with some Fab 50 golden sculptures. The display can be added to so be ready to spot some more popular characters in the near future.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO