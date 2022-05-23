Former Alabama DL Stephon Wynn commits to Nebraska

One of the fastest players Nick Saban has ever recruited will be at Alabama in the summer. Isaiah Bond, a native of Buford, Ga., is preparing to drop jaws. As a four-star recruit, Bond was a two-sport phenom at Buford High School, juggling football and track. He won the Georgia 6A 100-meter dash (10.51) and 200-meter dash (21.19) for state championships. Bond recorded personal bests of 10.48 seconds (100 meters) and 21.05 seconds (200 meters). His speed on the track made him exceptional in creating separation from defensive backs. Bond excels as a route runner, but he can elevate for contested receptions too. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder can play inside or outside at the position, despite his size as a receiver.
