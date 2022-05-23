ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama DL Stephon Wynn commits to Nebraska

By Stephen M. Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephon Wynn is joining another former Alabama player in a Big Ten program. Kaine Williams, ex-Crimson Tide safety, chose Nebraska as his transfer destination. Wynn, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2018 class, committed to the Cornhuskers via Twitter. As...

Former Alabama WR Javon Baker will not transfer to Kentucky

After leaving Alabama for new opportunities it turns out wide receiver Javon Baker will not be moving on with another SEC power. It was reported by KSR that Baker will not be joining the Wildcats this fall. Baker originally arrived in Tuscaloosa during the 2020 recruiting cycle and spent two...
Alabama football starts 100-day countdown to 2022 season

Alabama’s had four months to reflect on a national championship loss to Kirby Smart and Georgia. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are locked in on summer workouts and preseason camp. Alabama football will be favored by media pundits to win a national title, but the countdown to a...
Alabama fans react to matchup against Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 10

Alabama’s first three games and its matchup with Austin Peay have times announced. The Crimson Tide will open its football season versus Utah State on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will face Texas the following week on Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m. CT while Louisiana-Monroe comes to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Alabama will take on Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The time slot for the Texas game on FOX has Alabama fans disappointed on Twitter. Nick Saban has never faced a marquee non-conference opponent at 11:00 a.m. as Alabama’s head coach.
Alabama freshman WR Isaiah Bond crafting moves before summer camp

One of the fastest players Nick Saban has ever recruited will be at Alabama in the summer. Isaiah Bond, a native of Buford, Ga., is preparing to drop jaws. As a four-star recruit, Bond was a two-sport phenom at Buford High School, juggling football and track. He won the Georgia 6A 100-meter dash (10.51) and 200-meter dash (21.19) for state championships. Bond recorded personal bests of 10.48 seconds (100 meters) and 21.05 seconds (200 meters). His speed on the track made him exceptional in creating separation from defensive backs. Bond excels as a route runner, but he can elevate for contested receptions too. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder can play inside or outside at the position, despite his size as a receiver.
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star DB signee Jake Pope is a certified playmaker

Alabama football will welcome one of the more underrated player in the its 2022 recruiting class and Buford, Georgia product, Jake Pope, to campus in a few days. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of some of the top plays from Pope’s career at Buford High School. The video an be streamed below.
Alabama freshman DB Tre’Quon Fegans graduates Thompson High School

Alabama now has its fourth early enrollee from its 2022 recruiting class to graduate high school. Tre’Quon Fegans helped Coach Mark Freeman and Thompson High School to three straight Alabama 7A state titles. He turned in a great career in Alabaster (Ala.) and Fegans looks to make the transition...
Will Alabama’s matchup against Texas A&M be a night game on CBS?

Will the fans of Alabama football and Texas A&M get what they want?. This year’s contest between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will be intense, especially after the dust-up between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher about the NIL model. Ainias Smith, a wide receiver for Texas A&M, is calling for the Aggies fan base to “pack the stadium” in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Current and former Alabama players showed support to Coach Saban and are ready for the contest.
WATCH: What does Eli Holstein commitment mean for Alabama?

Eli Holstein became Alabama football’s first offensive commit Tuesday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Holstein’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed below.
Bo Scarbrough earns first USFL Offensive Player of the Week honor

Bo Scarbrough may not be in the United States Football League if he continues his performance from last week. He was instrumental in the Birmingham Stallions maintaining an undefeated record (6-0) after getting a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Scarbrough totaled 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He showed his strength and power for most of the game until his touchdown run. Scarbrough turned on the quick and speed on his 28-yard journey to the end zone in the fourth quarter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and Stallions fans saw the running back that captured two College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama. Scarbrough also caught two passes for 15 yards.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

