Former Alabama DL Stephon Wynn commits to Nebraska

Bo Scarbrough may not be in the United States Football League if he continues his performance from last week. He was instrumental in the Birmingham Stallions maintaining an undefeated record (6-0) after getting a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Scarbrough totaled 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He showed his strength and power for most of the game until his touchdown run. Scarbrough turned on the quick and speed on his 28-yard journey to the end zone in the fourth quarter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and Stallions fans saw the running back that captured two College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama. Scarbrough also caught two passes for 15 yards.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO