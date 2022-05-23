La Crosse street lights will go dark while city upgrades lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting Sunday, some of the street lights through La Crosse will go dark as the city gives them an upgrade. Crews will start the city’s LED project, replacing the existing lighting cabinets with new, more energy-efficient ones.

The project is expected to take up to two months, so from time to time some streetlights may be out and some sidewalks may be blocked from time to time.

