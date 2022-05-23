ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern, Bridges Church hold fundraiser for downtown fire victims

By Jordan Fremstad
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – This week marks a month since a fire destroyed a more than 100-year-old building in downtown La Crosse.  That fire near the corner of King and Fourth Street destroyed the India Curry House restaurant and a number of apartments above it.

On Sunday, the Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church just down the block held a fundraiser to help the people who lived in those apartments – with live music, food, and a silent auction.

A lot of the food and drinks at the fundraiser today were provided for free by the Popcorn Tavern’s suppliers. All of the money raised will go to help those who lost everything in that massive fire.

