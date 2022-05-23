La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern, Bridges Church hold fundraiser for downtown fire victims

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – This week marks a month since a fire destroyed a more than 100-year-old building in downtown La Crosse. That fire near the corner of King and Fourth Street destroyed the India Curry House restaurant and a number of apartments above it.

On Sunday, the Popcorn Tavern and Bridges Church just down the block held a fundraiser to help the people who lived in those apartments – with live music, food, and a silent auction.

A lot of the food and drinks at the fundraiser today were provided for free by the Popcorn Tavern’s suppliers. All of the money raised will go to help those who lost everything in that massive fire.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse Police investigating Sunday night homicide

Towboat crashes into Lock & Dam 4 at Alma

Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home

La Crosse streetlights will go dark while city upgrades lights

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.