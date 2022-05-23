ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs C Willson Contreras day to day with hamstring injury

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C6mT_0fmwjyrv00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross praised catcher Willson Contreras on Sunday for speaking up after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring.

Contreras left Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning. Contreras was held out for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, but he is considered day to day and Ross said it could have been worse.

“I thought that was smart of him yesterday, with some of the lower stuff he’s had,” Ross said. “I mean that’s a veteran move. Like, hey, something doesn’t feel right, let us know. Probably saved us there.”

The 30-year-old Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is batting .258 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games.

With Contreras’ injury, the Cubs brought up catcher P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. Higgins started against Arizona and hit a three-run triple in Chicago’s 5-4 victory.

“I’ve played with P.J. the last couple years. I know him,” teammate Patrick Wisdom said. “That’s the type of guy he is, so I love when he’s at the plate and he’s behind the dish. So it’s nice to have him.”

Higgins, 29, made his major league debut last year, going 1 for 23 over nine games with Chicago. He is hitting .417 with a homer and 17 RBIs in 22 games for Iowa this season.

Higgins’ 2021 season was cut short by a right forearm strain that required surgery.

“It’s been a crazy 12 months,” Higgins said before Sunday’s win. “Honestly, after getting hurt last year and being injured, I’ve just been happy being able to play baseball. That was my first true injury where it sidelined me for six months basically.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Dan Roan reflects on his Channel 9 Career on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – If you’ve tuned into Channel 9 for news or sporting events, he’s been a constant presence on the programming for almost four decades. From his sportscasts on “The Nine O’Clock News” to Chicago Cubs, White Sox, then Bulls & Blackhawks broadcast, and a whole lot of other broadcasts in between, Dan Roan has […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Patrick Wisdom
WGN News

No bail for woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter in Uptown

CHICAGO — A woman is being held without bail after being charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday. Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby. Police said the little girl was found inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged in fatal CTA Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO — A man was charged with fatally stabbing someone on the CTA Blue Line. Travis Cook, 53, faces first degree murder charges after police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 43-year-old man to death while on a train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Photos released of suspect who set homeless man ablaze in River North

CHICAGO — A 75-year-old homeless man was set on fire and critically injured in the city’s River North. Chicago police have now released photos of the suspect. Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Wabash. The 75-year-old was laying on the ground when an unidentified man approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Diamondbacks#Cubs C Willson Contreras#Ap#Triple A Iowa
WGN News

Competitive colleagues wish Dan well

Dan Roan’s 38 year career at WGN and 45 year career in television is coming to an end Thursday as he sets off for retirement.  As his sign off nears, we will be taking a look back all this week at his amazing career. Chicago is a competitive town when it comes to covering sports, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Molson Coors to donate $50K to local LGBTQ+, HIV/AIDS orgs

CHICAGO — Just ahead of Pride Month, Molson Coors is celebrating the return of its Tap Into Change Program, where proceeds of sales at select locations are donated to local LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations. In Chicago, they’re hosting a kickoff event at Roscoe’s Tavern from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Tap Into […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Severe weather moves out as rain set to take hold

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday as a round of severe weather blew through the Chicago area. As of 4:20 p.m. all warnings had expired. Now, there are significant chances for rain through Friday morning. Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.
LOMBARD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that further restricting access to firearms was not the answer to preventing future […]
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Cook County prosecutors were ‘motivated by racial discrimination’ during murder case jury selection: appellate court

CHICAGO — The Illinois Appellate Court this week found that prosecutors in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office were “motivated by racial discrimination” when they dismissed a Black woman from the jury pool in a murder case that centered around the killing of a federal informant. In an order made public Tuesday, the court reversed […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy