CHICAGO - Patrick Baldwin Jr. is attacking his most important offseason yet. "I have no excuses anytime I step on the court," said Patrick Baldwin Jr., UW-Milwaukee forward. "I've been on record saying this, I have to be an elite player and I have to perform. There was a lot to uncover this year, and a lot that I really wasn't expected to go through this year. All of it was growing pains, and I'm ready to take that next step and show the player that I am."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO